Geri Horner shares video from ginormous garden featuring son Monty

Geri Horner (née Geri Halliwell) and her husband Christian Horner own not one but two idyllic homes: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire.

Spice Girls star Geri often shares glimpses inside both of the properties on social media, and a new video alongside son Montague, also know as Monty, four, showed fans just how large their garden in Banbury is.

WATCH: Geri Horner shares video from epic garden with son Monty

Geri took to Instagram with the footage, alongside a photo of herself and Monty admiring the sunflowers that had grown, and captioned it with a duo of heart emojis.

Monty was seen chasing Geri around the lawn, which is fenced off from other areas of the grounds with a combination of wooden and wrought-iron fences, and brick walls. There are also various trees planted within the lawn.

Beyond the grass, Geri's animal stables are also visible. Geri, husband Christian and their three children Olivia, Bluebell and Montague care for everything from chickens and donkeys to horses and goats – all of which have their own separate stables, pens and coops.

Geri has donkeys at her home

Back in January, Geri showed off the separate areas as she fed her animals.

"Doing the afternoon rounds!" she wrote. "Meet Venus the cat, Zebi the rescue horse and Biscuit the goat."

Geri and her pet chicken

Geri has also shared a photo of herself and her pet chicken in the past. It's aptly named Ginger as a nod to Geri's role as Ginger Spice in the hit girl band, Spice Girls, and lives in an area made from mesh with a vaulted ceiling, complete with both an open-air section and an enclosed wooden home for the chickens to sleep.

Geri and her family are believed to have been staying at their home in Banbury since the pandemic began, but they also spend a lot of time at their house in Hertfordshire.

