Holly Willoughby shares unseen area of garden in new selfie The This Morning presenter impressed fans

Holly Willoughby revealed her latest home improvement plans on Sunday – she's trying to grow food in her garden.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram, where shared a new selfie with her fans.

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in a blue mini skirt and colour-clashing shirt

It showed the presenter beaming at the camera as she held a sweet white watering can.

Behind Holly, who wore a grey jumper, her hair tied back, and minimal makeup, two large plant beds could be seen with seed packets in neat rows showing where Holly had planted vegetables.

Holly captioned the sweet photo: "Well... let's try this again... not much success in 2020... keeps the snails and squirrels happy anyhow..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rogue during live This Morning cooking segment

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation for her efforts, with several posting heart emojis in response and one writing: "Lovely!"

SEE: Holly Willoughby's children have the most unique nickname for their grandmother

MORE: Holly Willoughby made a mistake with her This Morning outfit - but it's still gorgeous

Another commented: "Good luck with it Holly," while a third chimed in with some useful gardening tips.

Holly shared the new photo on social media

They wrote: "Put netting over them will help keep squirrels away and broken egg shells around plants for the snails."

The update comes almost a year after the mum-of-three revealed that she was trying to grow her own food.

Last April, Holly posted a photo of herself standing next to two buckets filled with earth, into which she had placed potatoes.

The star captioned the snapshot with a row of emojis, featuring a potato, plant shoots, water, sunshine, and a green heart.

The star has a lovely garden at her London home

Holly's famous friends were among the first to express their approval, with fellow This Morning presenters Dermot O'Leary and Rochelle Humes commenting: "Now we’re talking x," and: "Yessssssss."

Other fans chimed in too, saying: "Sunday spuds [heart-eyes emojis]," and: "Go On with the potatoes. LOVE you."

Regardless of her success, Holly clearly enjoys the garden she shares with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

In the past, she has shared photos of herself barbequing in the rain as well as relaxing on the patio.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.