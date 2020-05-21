Geri Horner has two homes: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire, and it looks as though she and her family are currently self-isolating in Banbury. She has shared a few photos of the property since the UK went into lockdown, and her latest post revealed her favourite place in the home: her makeshift office. The former Spice Girls star posted a photo of herself and her dog Hugo in the room on Instagram, with the caption, "Working in my shed (place of peace). With my companion Hugo."

It looks as though she has set up camp for working in an outhouse in the garden, with green wooden panelling on the walls and glass patio doors with matching green frames. Inside, Geri works from a rustic metal circular table and a metal chair with a wooden base which looks as though it would have originally been used as a garden chair before now. Geri has made the space extra homely by adding two paintings of flowers in metal frames on the walls, and a large candle and a photo frame to the desk. And, though we can't quite make out which type she has gone for, Geri seems to have been using an aromatherapy oil in the room (which Loose Women star Andrea McLean recently spoke out about as motivation for working from home during lockdown).

Back in April, Geri also revealed a look inside the kitchen when she shared her a picture of her homemade choux buns. The room features the same shade of green as in her office space on the walls and cupboards, and has a large island unit in the middle with black marble worktops. In keeping with the countryside location, Geri also has a traditional white AGA.

