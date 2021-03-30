Holly Willoughby inspires fans with big garden project The This Morning host shared a new photo

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare photo from the garden at her home in London, showing that she has been working on her vegetable patches.

The This Morning star took to Instagram with the snap as she wrote: "Well… Let's try this again… Not much success in 2020. Keeps the snails and squirrels happy anyhow…," along with a series of plant and animal emojis.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's £3million home might surprise you - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares glimpse inside all-white living room

The image showed that Holly has a terraced area in the garden where she keeps large, raised beds of soil for her to grow a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals controversial plans for family home

Holly Willoughby has vegetable patches at home

Holly's fans were clearly intrigued by her project, with many sharing their own tips and tricks for successfully growing fruit and vegetables.

READ: Holly Willoughby's son Chester has the most magical bedroom

One wrote: "Put netting over them, it will help keep squirrels away and broken egg shells around the plants for the snails."

A second shared their advice on tomato plants: "It's a little early for tomato plants, Holly. Make sure you have some fleece to cover them over. Or keep them inside until the end of May/June," and another replied: "Cut pop bottles and make a mini greenhouse over each of them."

This isn't the first time Holly has shared her interest in growing groceries at home.

Holly started growing vegetables during the first lockdown

During the first lockdown period in 2020, she shared another photo alongside the same soil beds, while she also showed off two sacks of soils where she had sprouted her very own potatoes.

There is also an additional soil bed, where Holly appears to have been growing herbs.

Holly's house is located in south west London and is believed to be worth £3million.

She shares it with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester.

TV star Holly has unveiled several areas inside over the years, including glimpses of their large kitchen, and modern bathroom.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.