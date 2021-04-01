TikTok's viral sunset lamp is the best thing you'll find in the Amazon sale today - trust us

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In today's episode of "things TikTok made me buy", we’re shining a spotlight on the viral sunset lamp that's been taking the Internet by storm since it made its debut on the popular social media platform. Loved for its ability to replicate the glow of a sunset, this projector-style lamp is a simple electronic that will truly transform your room into a golden hour, any hour.

If you're not convinced the aesthetic is enough to need a sunset projector, you may be swayed when you discover these viral lamps come with an added serotonin boost. Who doesn't love the warm glow of a burning orange sunset?

Although TikTok's sunset lamp may not come with the alluring health benefits of a Himalayan Salt Lamp, including air-purifying qualities, soothing allergies, improving mood and promoting better quality sleep – it does make for excellent selfies.

Recreate a sunset glow in your bedroom with the TikTok sunset lamp

TikTok users have been quick to share their love for the lamp, with multiple videos reaching over 6 million views – no wonder they're a sell out! Users have also been linking the beautiful wall projections to artist James Turrell's prolific light installations.

Despite the British summer being just around the corner, we know too well the unpredictable weather in the UK can bring about more grey days than beach days. The light from a sunset lamp is believed to have a positive impact on serotonin and melatonin. According to Healthline: "These chemicals help control your sleep and wake cycle. Serotonin also helps reduce anxiety and improve mood. Low levels of serotonin have been linked to depression."

Do you need it? Probably not. Will TikTok make you buy it? Probably yes. We've found the sunset lamp on Amazon so you can add it to your basket before they sell out again.

Sunset Projection Lamp, £35.99, Amazon

