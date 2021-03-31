Calling all Mrs Hinch fans... Easter weekend is approaching, and with the warm weather set to stay, many of us are looking forward to sitting out in the sun and relaxing with a good book. We don’t know about you, but we love reading memoirs by the people who inspire us the most, so we will definitely be treating ourselves to Mrs Hinch's autobiography, especially as it is currently almost 50% off in the Amazon spring sale!

Mrs Hinch- aka Sophie Hinchliffe- has become a household name over the last few years thanks to her ingenious cleaning hacks going viral all over Instagram. In fact, she has amassed such a huge following that her fans have now become known as the 'Hinch army'.

She has kept many of us motivated over lockdown by sharing a look into the beautiful home she shares with husband Jamie and baby Ronnie, but if you were wanting to know more about her journey, her best-selling memoir gives a true insight into how her life has changed since becoming a social media sensation.

Mrs Hinch autobiography, was £16.99 now £9, Amazon

The book, titled This Is Me: A Memoir, is a Sunday Times No.1 Bestseller, and it is no surprise why. The cleanfluencer writes about her journey from being a former hairdresser to gaining millions of followers online. She takes you through her highest of highs and her heart-breaking lows, keeping you hooked from the very first word.

Fans were quick to reveal their thoughts on the book, with one writing: "Sophie is an inspiration. She speaks so genuinely from the heart and is so relatable," whilst another said: "If you love all things Mrs Hinch, this book is for you."

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Mrs Hinch has released a book. Her other publications, such as Hinch Yourself Happy: All The Best Cleaning Tips To Shine Your Sink And Soothe Your Soul and Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists have also been huge hits with her fans, and they are the perfect books to help keep you organised this spring and revolutionise your cleaning routine.

