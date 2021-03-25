This Amazon bedroom mirror with secret jewellery storage will blow your mind

With the UK lockdown easing, our getting ready routines may include a little more than slipping into a pair of comfortable trackies very soon – and anyone who spends time doing their hair and makeup will know that having a good mirror is essential. This Amazon winner has been highly praised for its sturdy build, fancy LED lights, and above all, its revolutionary jewellery storage.

It has plenty of five-star reviews and customers are quick to recommend it to others. One mirror-owner wrote: "Great value – a good, sturdy product" while another said: "Good product. Looks lovely and the lights are very smart. Lots of space inside for jewellery etc."

A third took time to review their purchase, giving five stars and writing: "Good full-length mirror with ample space inside for bits and bobs! Lights are a good touch especially!"

HOMCOM Free Standing mirror, £50.99, Amazon

The full-length mirror, with a height of 136cm, comes with an adjustable setting, allowing you to tilt to get your perfect angle (hello mirror selfies). The modern white design made from wood means it will seamlessly fit into any home, no matter what your décor. It also has 16 battery-powered LED lights to illuminate your viewing experience – which will be a godsend during the dull winter months or when getting ready in the evening.

This genius mirror has hidden storage

But, what’s best of all about this star buy is the secret storage for jewellery behind the mirror pane. It opens up fully to reveal shelves and hooks with enough room to house 32 pairs of earrings, 70 rings and much more.

We predict it is the kind of homeware item that would impress the likes of Mrs Hinch, as she was pretty chuffed with her chic piano stool with hidden storage back last year and this has a similar nifty design.

This is the sort of product that you don't know you need, but once you have it, you won't be able to live without it!

