Christie Brinkley's idyllic second home is nothing short of paradise Supermodel Christie is spending time at her second home in Turks & Caicos

At first glance of Christie Brinkley's sun-drenched Instagram feed, you would think the star is on vacation – but that's not strictly true as the supermodel actually owns her own breathtaking beachfront residence in Turks & Caicos.

Fans were stunned by Christie's impressive home when she shared images on her Instagram account. One follower rushed to the comments section to declare: "This is a DREAM!!!!!!" and another agreed: "Heaven on earth."

Other users succumbed to expressing their envy of the star's idyllic surroundings with one writing: "Okay soooooo envious" and another confessing: "Soooo jealous."

Lucky House is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service. When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $895 per night.

The entrance to Christie's jaw-dropping beachfront villa

Outside of the abode, there are sun loungers perfectly positioned on the beach and Christie also photographed the blooming bougainvillea plants which are in beds next to the sand.

The residence has an Instagram-worthy infinity pool

One morning, the supermodel enjoyed a healthy breakfast of fruit whilst cuddling into her dog and soaking up the most glorious views of her private pool – dreamy!

The model has the most amazing backdrop for dining

The best bit about Christie's mesmerising home is that it faces the sunset – and she has shown off the spectacular views on her social media feed.

The sunset views from Christie's home are stunning

The mornings are just as beautiful, and fans could admire the view when Christine shared a video of her sipping her morning coffee with a picture-perfect seascape stretched out in front of her. The star told her followers that she was "feeling very lucky" to wake up at the aptly named Lucky House.

Christie's interiors are inspired by her travels to Asia

The place has a large infinity pool, and inside the gorgeous interiors are inspired by the supermodel's travels to Asia.

Turks & Caicos is a favourite holiday haunt of the A-list with the likes of JLo choosing it as a relaxing haven.

