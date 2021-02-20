Christie Brinkley's garden in The Hamptons belongs on a movie set – see video Model Christie revealed all on social media

American model Christie Brinkley has two luxurious homes, one in Turks and Caicos and the other in the glorious setting of The Hamptons, where she is currently living. The star filmed her backyard on Instagram, and the breathtaking scenes look like they could be in a movie.

The US is being hit with one of the coldest snaps on record, and the snow has made its way to The Hamptons, creating picturesque vistas. Christie took the opportunity to film her garden while it was covered in a blanket of white power, and it was clear a further flurry of snowflakes was falling.

The star recorded various clips of her stunning setting, following the most beautiful birds who had found refuge in her trees. The shots revealed that she has put birdhouses out to encourage wildlife to nest on her property, and Christie very evidently enjoys seeing them in her outdoor space.

The whimsical scenes were accompanied by a soundtrack of classical music, adding further to the fairy tale feel of Christie's post.

Christie Brinkey's home looks worlds different in the warmer months

It was a far cry from what her yard looked like in the summer months when the model was pictured enjoying time by the idyllic swimming pool. She positioned her rowing machine poolside to soak up the sunshine while exercising. Then, her garden was in full bloom with abundant shrubbery and flowering plants, and now it is barely recognisable.

The model has a immaculate house

Inside, her house is just as gorgeous with four immaculately decorated bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a country-style kitchen with painted blue cupboards.

Reports say that the model first purchased the New York property for $3.2million in 1998, while she listed it for sale for a whopping $29.5million last year. The estate is spread across 20 acres and is made up of three separate compounds, including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

