When she's not presenting This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond has the most beautiful garden to relax in at her Birmingham home.

The TV star has shared several glimpses at the space in the past, but her latest video gives fans a full tour of the tropical oasis, which has transported us to a warm holiday destination.

In the clip that Alison shared on her Instagram Stories, she showed off her hot tub and palm tree sitting on the patio close to her back doors.

WATCH: Alison Hammond films inside her garden

She simply captioned it: "Grateful" and: "Thankful," as birds chirped in the background.

As the camera panned around, she revealed her outdoor furniture at the bottom of her garden, which included dark grey wicker chairs, white cushions and a grey awning over the top to protect Alison from the sun and rain.

The This Morning star's garden features a hot tub and palm tree

To one side of the seating area, there is a trellis climbing up her painted fence where the mum-of-one has planted climber plants, while potted yellow flowers on the other side add to the exotic vibe.

A paved path through the centre of the grass connects her home to her outdoor furniture, which served as the perfect spot for Alison to eat lunch on Monday.

Alison showed off her garden furniture

"Summer vibes," the I Can See Your Voice star wrote as she enjoyed a delicious salad.

In a previous video, Alison's fans were left obsessed with her white garden shed. "I need your shed, can you share where I can get one please," asked one. "My husband wants a shed like that!! Where did u get yours?" wrote another. "I need a shed exactly that size - where is it from please?" said a third.

Alison lives with her son Aiden in Birmingham, and she transformed her garden during the first coronavirus lockdown. At the time, she shared before and after clips and wrote: "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

Fellow This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were definitely impressed with the results when they filmed an ITV segment.

