Alison Hammond shares game-changing video inside private home

Alison Hammond has shared a special video filmed inside her private home in Birmingham. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram with the clip as she launched a campaign in support of breast cancer.

"Ad. Hello you lovely lot!," she captioned the clip. "I'm so proud to team up with @Avon_ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and create a 'TitTok Checking Reminder' routine to help remind you all just how important it is to check your boobs and pecs! Check out my TikTok – alisonhammond – now to see the TitTok routine in all its glory!

"Have a go at the routine or create your own, then tag two friends to do the same. I tag @beccabarr13 and @jackhunterblair1. For a free @coppafeelpeople checking reminder text BOOB CREW to 70300 #WatchForChange."

The video gave a clear view of Alison's beautiful garden. It features grey wooden fences, with a natural wooden trellis showcasing blue and white roses at one side, as well as a grey patio area with a pathway between her lawn, and various grey plant pots positioned at one side.

Alison also has her very own outdoor hot tub.

She previously took to TikTok to show off her dramatic garden makeover shortly after moving in, as she wrote, "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

She showed off the final results on an episode of This Morning, when fellow presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were stunned by what she had done. "I can't believe you did that yourself," said Holly. Alison replied, "Yes, I did it all by myself. I designed it and I love it."

She lives with her son Aiden, and has also revealed a look at her open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, as she asked interior designer Kelly Hoppen for advice on another episode of the ITV show.

