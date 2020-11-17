Princess Diana's childhood home's mammoth running costs revealed

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and new research has shown that the property costs a staggering £130,250 to run per year, including lighting and heating.

SEE: Princess Diana's childhood home is basically a fairytale - see inside

The Crown Fuels Report looked into the estimated price of energy bills at properties set to feature in the new series of hit Netflix show The Crown, and Princess Diana's childhood home came in at number three, after the Queen's Buckingham Palace and her second home at Windsor Castle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother shares eerie video from Althorp House

The home has a total of 93 rooms across 100,000 square feet of space, so it's hardly surprising that residents could rack up such a huge bill, and now it all falls down to Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, who has continued to live at the property ever since childhood.

RELATED: Princess Diana's surprising £50k London flat revealed

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's bedrooms: everywhere she stayed from childhood

Princess Diana's childhood home

What's more, the property exudes the kind of grandeur you would expect from a royal palace, via looming high ceilings and lengthy walkways which, while they look incredible, we're sure aren't great for keeping heat in.

The Saloon at Althorp House

Past photographs have been revealed from inside of the property, including a look at the Saloon, i.e. the entrance hallway. It's designed with a large staircase with wooden bannisters and chandeliers hanging from the tall ceilings, while there also appears to be a lack of windows in the space, contributing to the need for more artificial lighting. The image also gave a look at one of the never-ending corridors, with various side lamps.

The Library at Althorp House

The Library, meanwhile, features equally high ceilings, and exposed wooden floorboards which would also increase the need for extra heating.

At number one with the highest running cost was the Queen's main residence at Buckingham Palace, which is believed to cost approximately £1,078,470 per year. Her second home at Windsor Castle was the second most expensive property, with annual bills of an estimated £630,410.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.