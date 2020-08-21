Charles Spencer shows off most magnificent oak trees in never-ending garden at home Princess Diana's brother shared a stunning video on Twitter

Charles Spencer delighted his followers once again after sharing another glimpse at the magnificent grounds surrounding Althorp House.

Princess Diana's brother shared a beautiful video on Twitter, revealing the towering oak trees that have been growing in the gardens for over 700 years!

He wrote: "Magnificent oak at @AlthorpHouse – probably more than 700 years old. So, when Ben Johnson performed his first masque for the new, Stuart, ruling family here in 1603, it was already a venerable tree... A witness to history."

Needless to say, his fans were blown away by the landscape. "Love when you post pictures of the park... landscape… wildlife etc... Breathtaking. I’ve been there twice, I never tire of the views," wrote one.

Another wrote: "Wow, what a beauty! Thanks for sharing the photo!" And a third added: "Majestic and beautiful!"

Charles Spencer delighted fans with his garden views

Charles announced earlier this month that the gardens of his Northamptonshire estate will be open to the public every day in August, with free admission for NHS workers and their families. Due to the current pandemic, the shop and café will be closed but visitors are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds.

The author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Charles previously shared a glimpse of his beautiful walled garden

Diana's brother has written several books about the family estate and the animals that can be found in its grounds, including Althorp: The Story of an English House, while Althorp House's official website states that black fallow deer have roamed the park since the fifteenth century.

Charles regularly shares photos and videos from his stunning home, including ones of the magnificent sunsets, the lush lawns and glistening lake, and footage of the many deer that feed from the hedgerow.

Earlier this month, he uploaded a beautiful video of a heron taking flight on a sunny morning. Sharing the clip online, Charles panned the camera over the lake and fields of the property as he wrote: "Inadvertently disturbing the heron's breakfast this morning at @AlthorpHouse."

