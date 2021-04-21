Kaley Cuoco films insane home gym at $12million mansion

When it comes to amazing celebrity home gyms, Kaley Cuoco's workout space is vying for the top spot. The Flight Attendant actress lives in the exclusive area of the Hidden Hills in LA with her husband Karl Cook, and her latest Instagram Stories have revealed just how epic her home gym really is!

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley uploaded a series of videos for her 6.7million Instagram followers to see, showing her partaking in a gruelling workout at her $12million mansion, alongside her sister, Briana Cuoco.

The pair were seen inside a futuristic looking gym surrounded by grey cupboards, where Kaley peddled furiously on a static bike and Briana kept up the pace on a treadmill. In the room, there is also a VersaClimber and a small console table where Kaley's water bottle can be seen.

But the workout area doesn't stop there! The star's garage space, with its special rubber flooring, has a large entranceway that allows her to exercise with a breeze from the great outdoors.

Kaley was also seen using battle ropes on the gravelled area outside her property, with large trees visible in the background.

After this sweaty session, Kaley could well have cooled off in her massive outdoor pool – which looks like it could be in a holiday brochure!

Kaley's home also has a huge swimming pool

In the garden, there is also an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions. One shot also showed that the house has a black exterior, as well as a balcony for one room on the first floor.

Their LA property has the most stunning interiors

The rest of her house is just as extra with a massive lounge area and a very chic bedroom which she showed off as she joined the SAG Awards from home. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard. Kaley and Karl also have a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving.

