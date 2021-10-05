We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco often films inside her modern mansion in Los Angeles, but we hadn't spotted one clever feature until recently.

The actress was filming a clip of her pet pooch Dumpy asleep on the sofa in her living room, curled in a fluffy grey bed with his head resting on a blanket. The snug position, however, wouldn't have been easy to reach for the Chihuahua had it not been for Kaley's mini set of steps!

She had positioned them next to the sofa to allow Dumpy to climb up and down on his own – how sweet. There was also another grey bed next to Dumpy, perhaps for one of her other dogs, while the armchair had a brown paw-print blanket draped over it. So it's safe to say that her living area is a haven for her pets!

The actress shared a look at her dog Dumpy's pet stairs

Former photos of the room reveal it largely follows a neutral colour scheme, with white walls, wooden beams, a chunky coffee table, and a large corner sofa. Big sliding glass doors lead into the garden, while a bar area has marble worktops and clear stools with three glass pendant lights hang overhead.

On either side, two alcoves hold shelves that display candles and sweet family photos, including her pets.

Kaley and her husband Karl Cook built their "dream house" in the Hidden Hills retreat of LA, moving in back in 2020. Kaley has shared several peeks inside her home since then, including showing off the giant outdoor pool with a separate jacuzzi section as she prepared for the SAG Awards, and filming her gruelling workouts in her home gym inside the garage.

Kaley's home is in the Hidden Hills area of LA

However, the couple announced their separation in early September 2021 after three years of marriage, and it's not clear whether they are still living together at the $12million mansion. The Big Bang Theory star and the equestrian revealed in a joint statement that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

