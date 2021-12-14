Kaley Cuoco discusses 'anxiety ridden' feelings away from $12million home The star's Hidden Hills home has its own ranch

Kaley Cuoco has opened up about feeling "scared or anxiety ridden" away from home and how she has coped with those feelings during her work trip to Iceland.

The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories to share a makeup-free selfie in a stable as she cuddled up to a horse. She wrote: "Desperately needed the horse connection while being here. Found it and didn't wanna leave. "I'm learning when you are far from home and starting to feel scared or anxiety ridden, find something that grounds you and reminds you of home. Horses. Obviously. Thank you @ewinklertherapy."

Another snap showed Kaley grinning as she enjoyed a horse ride against the backdrop of the icy fields and trees. "Still can't believe I got to ride an Icelandic horse. What life is this. His name was Eclipse which was so adorable I could just melt," she wrote.

Kaley opened up about how horses help her feel grounded when she's away from home

The Big Bang Theory star lives in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles in a stunning home that is reportedly worth $12million. She built the mansion alongside her ex Karl Cook, but they announced their separation in early September 2021 after three years of marriage with a statement revealing that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

The star's home boasts its own ranch

Of course, Kaley's love of horses translates into her own home, which boasts its very own horse ranch and stables – and it even hosted her friend's wedding. "My bestie is getting married at my ranch...it doesn't get more magical than this!!" she wrote, before revealing a long table had been set up in the stables for the guests to dine on. Kaley added: "I may be an actress but I also host weddings and events LOL."

Kaley's Christmas decorations include a giant horseshoe wreath

And wait until you see her Christmas decorations! The star shared several photos of both the outside and inside of her home following a holiday-ready makeover.

As well as a unique tan feathered Christmas tree on the porch and a traditional green tree inside the foyer of her home, Kaley also added a large wreath in the shape of a horseshoe to her driveway. It was decorated with warm white lights, silver baubles and pine cones – stunning!

