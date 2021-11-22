Kaley Cuoco 'cries' over incredible new bar at mammoth home ranch The actress has a ranch at home

Weeks after hosting a wedding at her gorgeous Californian ranch, Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she has upgraded the space to include an impressive home bar.

The Flight Attendant actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself and her friends standing behind the wooden bar, which was located outside a set of glass doors – perfect for entertaining guests. Plus, a wooden awning sheltered the spot from any bad weather.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding at incredible home ranch

Kaley was clearly delighted with her new home feature – so much so that it made her emotional! She wrote: "My favorite couple @julie.rae7 gifting me this bar out of nowhere for our ranch. I cried. Love you and love it! Will cherish forever!"

The Big Bang Theory star lives in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles in a mansion that is reportedly worth $12million. She built the home with her husband Karl Cook, but they announced their separation in early September 2021 after three years of marriage.

The actress was delighted with the new bar at her ranch

The property also boasts an indoor bar inside her monochrome living room. As she cuddled up to her pet dog for a series of black-and-white photos, Kaley revealed the room is decorated with white walls with a bar area that has cupboards filled with glasses and drinks.

There are marble worktops and clear stools where Kaley and her guests can sit and enjoy a drink, while three glass pendant lights hang overhead.

Elsewhere, the property features a swimming pool with a separate jacuzzi section, a home gym and, of course, a ranch for her horses.

There is also a bar inside Kaley's living room

The ranch recently played host to her best friend's beautiful wedding, set against the backdrop of the grand hills.

Kaley shared several shots of herself with friends and family, including with the bride herself, as she wrote: "My bestie is getting married at my ranch...it doesn't get more magical than this!!"

She also revealed the enormous space inside her stables where a long table had been set up for the guests to dine on, saying: "I may be an actress but I also host weddings and events LOL."

