Molly-Mae Hague uses the cutest beauty storage baskets and you can find them on Amazon

We're always lusting after Molly-Mae Hague's latest fashion and beauty buys, but she has some pretty gorgeous homeware too.

The Love Island star shares an apartment in Cheshire with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and she often gives her followers a glimpse of her home on social media.

On Wednesday she took to Instagram to share her latest purchase - the cutest set of white woven baskets by La Jolíe Muse - and you can still find them on Amazon for less than £30.

La Jolíe Muse Woven Basket Set of 3, £29.99, Amazon

'Ordered these baskets at midnight last night off Amazon and they came this morning,' she wrote on her Instagram Story. 'How nice?! Amazon is the love of my life'.

In the picture, she's seen using them to store and organise her beauty products in her bathroom. We spy some Laura Mercier Bath & Body Collection, a Nuxe oil, and of course, Filter by Molly-Mae. But you could use these baskets anywhere in your home, from your bedroom to your laundry cupboard.

Carefully crafted from recyclable cotton rope, the baskets all feature standable handles and a sturdy base. They're durable and sustainable, plus they're chemical-free so you won't need to worry about them around small children.

We love the white minimalist look and they're sure to suit any decor, but if you want something a bit different they're also available in grey, green and a multi polka dot colourway.

Just make sure you get in there quickly, we expect these will be selling out.