Holly Willoughby's favourite polka dot homeware pattern is in the Amazon sale

Holly Willoughby has long been inspiring women with her fashion choices, and she's influencing their homes, too. The This Morning presenter, who has her own bedding range with Dunelm, loves fun, colourful Emma Bridgewater dinnerware, often sharing photos of her favourite patterns on Instagram.

For a limited time, you can get those fun prints for your own kitchen for less! The Emma Bridgewater x Russell Hobbs collection featuring Holly's favourite multi-coloured polka dot design is in the Amazon sale, and her heart pattern mug is discounted more than 50% off on the brand’s own site, too!

Holly adores the ‘Cheery Polka Dot’ pattern from Emma Bridgewater

The 1960s-inspired motif, aptly called ‘Cheery Polka Dot’, has been a part of Emma Bridgewater tableware, but is appearing for the first time in appliances with the Russell Hobbs collaboration.

Emma Bridgewater Russell Hobbs Kettle, was £79.99 now £59.99, Amazon

The polka dot print kettle and matching toaster will definitely spark joy in your kitchen!

Emma Bridgewater Russell Hobbs Toaster, was £69.99 now £59.99, Amazon

And if you’re hoping to snap up Holly’s exact Emma Bridgewater tableware, you’re in luck.

Holly sipped from an Emma Bridewater mug painted with the word 'Granny'. 'Errrrm?...' she captioned the Instagram snap

In fact, the personalised heart print mug that the TV star has shown off on her Instagram are on sale for 57% off on the brand’s official site.

Emma Bridgewater personalised heart mug, was £48.95 now from £20.95, Emma Bridgewater

The personalised name on the mug is hand-painted and costs £1 per letter.

Meanwhile, Holly’s joyful polka dot plates and bowls are also still available.

Emma Bridgewater polka dot plate, £12.95, Emma Bridgewater

Everything you need to bring some Holly-approved cheer to your home this spring!

