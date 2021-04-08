Molly-Mae Hague looks incredible in bargain £15 faux leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague stunned fans in an all-black faux leather ensemble this week. The Love Island star looked effortless as she posed for a photo on her Instagram wearing chunky black boots, faux leather leggings and a luxe padded leather coat.

Dressed perfectly for the unpredictable British weather, the influencer still looked glam as ever despite wrapping up warm. Her faux leather leggings caused quite the stir amongst fans who rushed to the comments to share the love for the daring look.

"She pulls off everything, I'm obsessed" said one follower, with another echoing: "I need this whole outfit ASAP". A third commented: "You look so powerful!"

Even Molly-Mae's Love Island co-star and good friend Maura Higgins shared her thoughts on the star's all-black attire writing: "Wowwwww". The blonde's boyfriend and professional boxer, Tommy Fury, left an array of love heart emojis beneath the fiery photo.

The stunning influencer looks incredible in her all-black leather look

Fans of the star are always quick to comment on her long blonde hair, which she wore in a sleek pulled-back look. Molly-Mae paired the outfit with more black accessories, wearing a pair of bold sunglasses, a classic Chanel handbag and a statement black belt that cinched in her waist.

Molly-Mae's daytime look might look luxurious, but we've found the perfect dupes so you can recreate the 21-year-old's fierce ensemble.

Faux Leather Leggings, £15, PrettyLittleThing

The star's must-have faux leather leggings are set to be a sell-out at just £15. Featuring a high-waisted design and skinny fit, we're obsessed with this look for dressing up or down.

Imitation leather shirt, £24.99, H&M

Summer might be on its way but the cold weather isn't over just yet! The YouTube star donned a stunning Prada puffer jacket to complement the powerful look – we've found the ultimate dupe that won't cost you your staycation fund.

Dr Martens Jadon High Boots, £189, ASOS

Chunky boots are a spring-staple, often worn and loved by celebrities like Holly Willoughby and Victoria Beckham. Get your forever pair from Dr Martens and trust that you can wear them again and again, season to season.

