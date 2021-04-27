Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's royal homes are nothing alike The royals have stunning home offices

Royal fans got a new look inside the family homes of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway after they appeared for a Zoom call from their respective properties.

A photo shared on the official Instagram account Kungahuset revealed the royal couples made virtual appearances from Haga Palace in Sweden, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Denmark and Skaugum in Norway, which all feature very different interior decorations.

However, they did have one thing in common – their clever hack of stacking books underneath their laptops to make their cameras the correct height. Take a look inside their stunning home offices…

The royals reunited for a Zoom call from their respective homes

Crown Princess Victoria's home office

Haga Palace in Stockholm

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel live in Haga Palace in Stockholm with their two children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

They sat on a large white sofa topped with metallic scatter cushions in what appeared to be a lounge and office space. A dark wooden table held their laptop while a desk, chair and lamp sat in the back left corner of the room.

Behind them, the wall was covered with white shelves displaying books and pictures, including one of their daughter.

Crown Princess Mary's home office

Crown Princess Mary's winter home, Amalienborg Palace

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary isolated at Amalienborg Palace with their four children during the coronavirus pandemic – but it was recently announced the family had temporarily moved to their summer home, The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle.

Their family house at Amalienborg Palace features white panelled walls and gold accents, as seen in their most recent photos.

They sat at a round white table with a large fireplace next to them, while another photo shows what appears to be a feature wall covered with abstract grey and blue wallpaper.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's home office

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's home, the Skaugum Estate

Unlike the other royal homes, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's home, the Skaugum Estate, features a bold blue and white colour scheme.

A large wooden table in the background was topped with modern white textured lamps and patterned vases filled with white flowers, which perfectly tied in with the blue floral walls.

These are not the only office spaces where the royal couples have been able to work following the outbreak of the pandemic – Mette-Marit also previously unveiled a dark blue room with a wooden desk and piano, while Victoria has been pictured inside a room decorated with pale blue and gold walls.

