Kate Middleton’s genius rotating iPad stand is a home office must have

Lockdown made most of us convert our spare rooms and bedrooms into the perfect home office space – including Kate Middleton. Who knew that our very own Duchess of Cambridge would be leading the way when it came to finding the perfect gadgets and gizmos to elevate working from home to the next level?

First we found the secret to Kate's perfect zoom angle was her nifty laptop stand – and now we know that she has a trick up his sleeve too to get the perfect iPad setup.

360-degree rotating ergonomic tablet stand (also available in white), £28.99/$37.99, Amazon

The Duchess knows that if you rely on the typical fold-over iPad cover stand then the tilted angle of the camera which points up at you makes for an extremely unflattering shot. Instead, she’s invested in a nifty 360-degree rotating tablet stand which offers unparalleled adjustment.

We’ve found an ergonomic professional-grade version of the stand on Amazon for a bargainous £28.99 (or $37.99 for US shoppers) and with speedy same-day delivery. It’s super sturdy and fits tablets of all shapes and sizes and you can even use it with your phone too.

We saw Kate's new iPad in action during a call between Prince William and NHS workers

You could even pair this with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and turn your tablet into a desktop display computer. Smart! And when you’re not in work mode it makes your iPad much more usable as a screen for binge-watching Netflix.

It has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, with many customers praising its sturdiness and others saying it’s even cured their neck ache!

WATCH: Prince William uses Kate's iPad stand in emotional calls with NHS staff

Says one satisfied customer: "This stand has been the most secure stand I’ve ever had, I’ve tried different kinds and ended up just throwing them out, this however has a good heavy base and it swivels, tilts and can adjust the height. The plastic is strong and solid. It’s been great for me. I would highly recommend."

