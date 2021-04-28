Victoria David Beckham move back to UK after four months The former England footballer was reunited with his dogs

Victoria and David Beckham have flown back to the UK after a four-month trip to the US with their four children.

Former England footballer David shared a photo of himself cuddling his two pet dogs in the garden upon his return, writing: "So nice to be back with these 2, Olive was playing hard to get, didn’t really wanna cuddle just yet.. #mansbestfriend."

The couple own two homes in the UK – one stunning £31million home in London, which serves as their primary residence, and a country cottage in the Cotswolds where they spent much of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not known which property Victoria and David have chosen to return to, but it's likely that they will soon be back in London in order for their youngest children to be close to their school and VB to be able to visit her clothing store – which recently reopened following the lockdown.

Last week, Romeo posted more photos with their dog Sage which may have been inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds home.

David Beckham shared a photo on Instagram after being reunited with his dogs

In a photo taken by his girlfriend Mia Regan, Romeo, 18, appeared to be sitting at a chunky wooden table as he cuddled the excitable spaniel on his lap. In the background, it showed the room was decorated with blue walls and wooden accents – much like the rest of their beautiful house.

Since Christmas, the couple were believed to be staying in Miami in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

The Beckhams own a stunning apartment in the city inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum, which has 62 floors and is home to 100 tenants – and it is likely where they were living during their visit.

The couple own two homes in the UK - one in London and one in the Cotswolds (pictured)

VB, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, was clearly enjoying spending time in Florida, even recently sharing an envy-inducing snap of herself on a boat trip off the coast.

The former Spice Girls star was modelling her favourite sunglasses from her own collection, which she paired with a black string bikini and a patterned straw sunhat.

"Kisses from Miami. Wearing my favourite sunglasses from the latest #VBEyewear collection! The Combination Rimless Square xx VB," she captioned the post.

