David Beckham shares rare glimpse inside £19million Miami apartment – spot the large photo of himself The family bought the apartment back in 2020

David and Victoria Beckham bought their £19million Miami apartment back in 2020 but have rarely shown it off on social media – keeping it for their eyes only.

On Monday, however, the father-of-four unknowingly treated fans to a sneak peek when he showed off his new purchase, a custom helmet with the colours and logo of his football team, Inter Miami CF.

As he filmed a brief video of his new purchase, a small area of his apartment could be seen in the reflection - and look closely and you will see a framed picture of David himself.

The photo shows the 44-year-old close-up and looking serious as he poses for the camera whilst rocking his famous shaved look.

David and Victoria's apartment could be seen reflected on the helmet

Other features that can be seen in the home include pink dining table chairs and two white ceiling lamps.

The Beckham clan are believed to have flown to Miami on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

Back in April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on the property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors and where only 100 tenants live.

The building was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool, while every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami. Shared facilities include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Wow...