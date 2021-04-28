Lisa Rinna's jaw-dropping family home where she married Harry Hamlin – inside The Days of our Lives star revealed her husband built the house

Lisa Rinna lives in Beverly Hills with her husband Harry Hamlin – in fact, the pair even got married in the garden of their beautiful home.

Built in 1986, the property has a French Provincial design with antique furnishings that make the home "mature like a fine wine."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told LA Home: "Harry built the house so that you don't have to take your shoes off. I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin got married in the garden in 1997

"That the idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time."

Lisa – who is a mother to two daughters: Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19 – often shares peeks inside her cosy home during dancing videos. Take a tour...

Lisa Rinna's bedroom

Lisa's bedroom has wooden floorboards topped with a large cream rug that matches the neutral curtains and pale yellow walls. The double bed features a wooden and cream cushioned headboard with a gold mirror placed on the wall above. In the reflection of the mirror is a fireplace and picture, while double doors leading onto the balcony ensure the room remains light and airy.

Lisa Rinna's lounge

Lisa pulled the classic Victoria Beckham pose on her couch, sharing a look at her gorgeous lounge. A red and cream vintage carpet covered the floors while the bright orange sofa cushions clashed with leopard print scatter cushions. In the background, there was a cream sofa, indoor plants and a set of doors leading to the garden.

Another part of the open plan living room has the same bright carpets, a grey armchair and a TV built into a large wooden dresser.

Lisa Rinna's bathroom

Dancing inside her bathroom over the Christmas holidays, Lisa showed off her giant bathtub which is positioned in the corner of the room. A selection of candles sat on the windowsill next to the bath, offering the perfect place to unwind, while two large windows allow plenty of natural light into the room.

Lisa Rinna's garden

In one clip shared on her Instagram page, Harry was tending to plants on a white decking area with plant pots and outdoor furniture – perhaps on their balcony.

Elsewhere, there is a large lawn and an undercover seating area near the house with white wicker chairs, stone floors and even a chandelier. It sounds like the perfect setting for the former Days of our Lives actress to tie the knot!

