7 surprisingly affordable celebrity kitchen buys from £12

They may own dream homes and live a lifestyle that most of us can only dream of, but guess what? Celebrities still love a bargain as much as the rest of us! As stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford have given us a peek inside their homes, we've spotted an incredible detail: these celebs have filled their kitchens with high street buys from as little as £12!

RELATED: 20+ cheap kitchen gadgets from £4 to revolutionise your kitchen

Yes, it's true – the Beckhams have an £85 toaster, and Katy Perry sips her drinks from a £15 mug! Curious about more surprisingly affordable celebrity kitchen buys? Get ready to steal their homeware style with great kitchen must-haves to shop from Le Creuset, Nutribullet, Dualit, Smeg and more.

Ruth Langsford's £58 Nutribullet Blender

Nutribullet blender, £57.99, Amazon

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford often shares glimpses into her kitchen as she prepares healthy meals for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes, using an array of gadgets, including a Nutribullet blender. You can pick up the same high-powered blender on Amazon for £59.99.

David and Victoria Beckham's £85 Dualit toaster

Dualit 4-slice toaster, £83.49, Amazon

They may have spent thousands on their AGA oven and professional coffee machine, but the Beckhams' toaster is a lot more budget-friendly. David and Victoria have a Dualit toaster on their worktop, which appears to be one of the four-slice appliances.

Katy Perry's £15 Le Creuset mugs

Le Creuset stoneware mug, £15, Amazon

Katy Perry has filled her kitchen cabinets with Le Creuset mugs in all colours of the rainbow, from vibrant yellow through to black. Her stoneware mugs are an affordable buy you can pick up for £15 apiece, or if you're lucky, you may spot discontinued colours in-store or online at TK Maxx.

Alex Jones' £143 Roberts radio

Roberts retro radio, £143, Amazon

The One Show host Alex has a cream retro radio from Roberts in her kitchen to keep her entertained while she cooks. The vintage-inspired radio is available in nine fun colours for £143 on Amazon.

Holly Willoughby's £18 Emma Bridgewater plates

Emma Bridgewater polka dot plate, £12.95, Emma Bridgewater

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's favourite polka dot homeware pattern is on sale on Amazon

Holly Willoughby is a big fan of Emma Bridgewater's designs, judging by the number of pieces she has from the pottery brand in her kitchen. The This Morning presenter owns lots from the polka dot collection, including plates that are available from £18, and pasta bowls that cost £22.95 each.

Fearne Cotton's £180 Smeg blender

Smeg blender, £179.99, Amazon

Fearne has added pastel colour pops in her kitchen, even down to her appliances. This pastel blue Smeg blender is exactly the same as the one owned by the podcast host, and ideal for her to whip up healthy recipes from her cookbooks.

Geri Halliwell's £15 Little Miss Ginger mug

Little Miss Ginger mug, £15, Amazon

Geri Halliwell had the honour of being immortalised in her very own Mr Men cartoon when the Spice Girls reunion took place in May 2019. Get your own personalisable Little Miss Ginger mug – or a mug emblazoned with one of ten other Mr Men characters – from £15 on Amazon.

KEEP READING: 10 spring cleaning must-haves in the Amazon sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.