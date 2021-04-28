7 surprisingly affordable celebrity kitchen buys from £12

Chloe Best
David and Victoria Beckham, Ruth Langsford, Katy Perry and Holly Willoughby have filled their kitchens with cheap homeware buys from as little as £12: Nutribullet, Le Creuset, Dualit and more
They may own dream homes and live a lifestyle that most of us can only dream of, but guess what? Celebrities still love a bargain as much as the rest of us! As stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford have given us a peek inside their homes, we've spotted an incredible detail: these celebs have filled their kitchens with high street buys from as little as £12!
Yes, it's true – the Beckhams have an £85 toaster, and Katy Perry sips her drinks from a £15 mug! Curious about more surprisingly affordable celebrity kitchen buys? Get ready to steal their homeware style with great kitchen must-haves to shop from Le Creuset, Nutribullet, Dualit, Smeg and more.
Ruth Langsford's £58 Nutribullet Blender
Nutribullet blender, £57.99, Amazon
This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford often shares glimpses into her kitchen as she prepares healthy meals for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes, using an array of gadgets, including a Nutribullet blender. You can pick up the same high-powered blender on Amazon for £59.99.
David and Victoria Beckham's £85 Dualit toaster
Dualit 4-slice toaster, £83.49, Amazon
They may have spent thousands on their AGA oven and professional coffee machine, but the Beckhams' toaster is a lot more budget-friendly. David and Victoria have a Dualit toaster on their worktop, which appears to be one of the four-slice appliances.
Katy Perry's £15 Le Creuset mugs
Le Creuset stoneware mug, £15, Amazon
Katy Perry has filled her kitchen cabinets with Le Creuset mugs in all colours of the rainbow, from vibrant yellow through to black. Her stoneware mugs are an affordable buy you can pick up for £15 apiece, or if you're lucky, you may spot discontinued colours in-store or online at TK Maxx.
Alex Jones' £143 Roberts radio
Roberts retro radio, £143, Amazon
The One Show host Alex has a cream retro radio from Roberts in her kitchen to keep her entertained while she cooks. The vintage-inspired radio is available in nine fun colours for £143 on Amazon.
Holly Willoughby's £18 Emma Bridgewater plates
Emma Bridgewater polka dot plate, £12.95, Emma Bridgewater
Holly Willoughby is a big fan of Emma Bridgewater's designs, judging by the number of pieces she has from the pottery brand in her kitchen. The This Morning presenter owns lots from the polka dot collection, including plates that are available from £18, and pasta bowls that cost £22.95 each.
Fearne Cotton's £180 Smeg blender
Smeg blender, £179.99, Amazon
Fearne has added pastel colour pops in her kitchen, even down to her appliances. This pastel blue Smeg blender is exactly the same as the one owned by the podcast host, and ideal for her to whip up healthy recipes from her cookbooks.
Geri Halliwell's £15 Little Miss Ginger mug
Little Miss Ginger mug, £15, Amazon
Geri Halliwell had the honour of being immortalised in her very own Mr Men cartoon when the Spice Girls reunion took place in May 2019. Get your own personalisable Little Miss Ginger mug – or a mug emblazoned with one of ten other Mr Men characters – from £15 on Amazon.
