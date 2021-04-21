Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside $4million home is nothing like we expected The RHOBH posted a video with her husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna lives in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion so when she shared a sneak peek inside her incredibly homely kitchen it came as a surprise.

In place of sleek modern countertops and contemporary fixtures were country chic cupboards and the sideboards were cluttered - just like many regular homes.

MORE: Lisa Rinna loos flawless as she splashes around in swimsuit

The down-to-earth Real Housewife was dancing in an entertaining video she shared on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna has fans in hysterics as she dances in her kitchen - and husband Harry is oblivious

As she boogied away, her husband, Harry Hamlin, completely ignored her and got on with the cleaning task at hand.

Lisa captioned the fun clip: "Sneak Attack: You can’t NOT dance when #Sylvester comes on in the kitchen."

MORE: Lisa Rinna looks stunning in bikini photo taken by her husband

HEAR: Lisa Rinna's daughter has the most magical singing voice

Her fans loved her performance and laughed at Harry's lack of interaction commenting: "This one is so good. I love Harry’s ability to keep about his business," and, "Harry is so unamused and it’s hilarious".

Lisa and Harry have been married since 1997

Rather than get involved in his wife's dancing antics behind him, Harry continued to clean the stove - wearing blue rubber gloves to do it.

While the kitchen is low-key, there's no denying the longtime married couple live in a pretty spectacular home.

Their pad boasts five bedrooms, breathtaking views and a jacuzzi big enough to swim in.

MORE: Lisa Rinna celebrates anniversary with incredibly romantic wedding photo

Lisa and Harry share two daughters

Lisa adores sharing her hilarious dance videos from inside the plush home but was recently lucky enough to jet off for a tropical getaway.

She posted photos of her sun-drenched bikini body on social media and left fans green with envy at her vacation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.