Today’s Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside stylish family kitchen in adorable new video The NBC star is a doting mom to sons Calvin and Oliver

Dylan Dreyer gave fans a peek inside her stylish family kitchen in an adorable video posted on Instagram.

The Today show star shared the recipe for her grandmother's tuna noodle salad and was helped out in the kitchen by her trusty sous chef, son Calvin, four.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer announces incredible health update - fans react

Filmed by her husband – cameraman Brian Fichera – the kitchen appears to be open plan, with Dylan and Calvin – affectionately called Cal – prepping ingredients on a large marble worktop that has a built-in deep sink.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer and Today co-stars get covid jab live on air

There are two chairs at the end of the worktop which appears to double as a breakfast bar and large, white cabinets that fill an entire wall.

A steel cooker with four burners can be seen in the background, and there is also a large, white, built-in fridge and matching floor-to-ceiling storage cupboards beside it.

The walls are painted off-white and there is a framed picture hanging on another wall, which is painted grey as it appears to flow into another room.

MORE: Today star Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside 'messy' NY home – and fellow parents relate!

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb reveals exciting health news as Savannah Guthrie congratulates her

Dylan lives in New York with her husband and two children

Dylan – who also shares son Oliver, one, with Brian – captioned the clip: "We’re going nostalgic in this week's #cookingwithcal.

"My grandmother always made this tuna noodle salad in a bright yellow tub. I wish I still had it! For those concerned with me pouring hot noodles into Mayo, it went right into the fridge and was stirred often. If you prefer, run the noodles under cold water before stirring them into the tuna salad. Enjoy!!"

The meteorologist's fans loved the sweet mother-son moment, with one commenting: "Love your posts with sweet Calvin. You are an amazing Momma." A second said: "Love watching you two! Thank you for sharing you and Calvin with us!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.