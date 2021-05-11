Meghan Markle's new boho cushion just went on our must-have list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle made a virtual guest appearance at the Global Citizen's VAX Live concert in aid of Covid-19 on Saturday night.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is heavily pregnant and expected to welcome a baby daughter this summer, wore a silk Carolina Herrera dress paired with a 'Woman Power' statement necklace from Awe. Speaking from the garden of her home in California, we couldn't help but notice the gorgeous boho cushion behind her.

The cream and grey tasselled cushion appears to be handwoven and looks as comfortable as it is chic. To get the look for your own home, you can find similar styles from the likes of Etsy, Anthropologie and H&M.

Beige Boho Pillow Covers, £37.24 each, Etsy

Sass & Belle Scandi Boho Tufted Stripe Cushion, £15.19, Amazon

Handwoven Boho Pillow Covers, £30.99 each, Etsy

Cushion Cover With Tassels, £19.99, H&M

All Roads Yucca Cushion, £58, Anthropologie

Bohemian Style Handmade Square Pillow Cover, £16.99, Frisson

Sparta Macramé Cushion Cover, £30, La Redoute

The bohemian cushion is very much Meghan's style. Through her (now defunct) Instagram and blog The Tig, we saw glimpses of her Toronto home where she lived while filming Suits and when she first met Prince Harry.

A mix of cosy and cool, it featured lots of comfy scatter cushions, throws in neutral tones and a Moroccan Beni Ourain wool rug.

Back in 2016, Meghan wrote on The Tig: "Throw pillows are a great way to tie together a space. Choose pillows that have colours that are used throughout the room or use this opportunity to introduce an accent colour."

