10 dressing tables that can double up as a work desk: IKEA, Wayfair & John Lewis

As working from home as become the norm since the coronavirus lockdown last year, many of us have turned our bedroom into a makeshift office - and getting a proper workstation set up is more important than ever.

One of the most cost-effective purchases you can make is to invest in a stylish dressing table that also doubles up as a desk a two for one! With all the storage you could need for everything from makeup to stationery supplies, plus budget-friendly price points from just £75, here are a few of our favourites…

John Lewis rattan dressing table

Rattan dressing table and mirror in oak, £399, John Lewis

Ideal for smaller bedrooms, this slim dressing table comes with a built-in mirror and drawer, and is suitable as either a desk or dressing table.

Oliver Bonas pink mango wood desk and dressing table

New Boys Cavill pink mango desk, £445, Oliver Bonas

We love the retro styling of this desk slash dressing table, which features hand-woven cane sheeting on one drawer and a large pink drawer with lift-up panel for extra storage.

Marks & Spencer Hastings dressing table and stool

Hastings grey dressing table and stool set, £399, Marks & Spencer

For a timeless addition to your room it doesn't get better than this Hastings grey dressing table and stool set, which has six spacious drawers and a padded stool that fits underneath when not in use.

Wayfair Alamo dressing table and mirror

Alamo dressing table and mirror, was £229.99, NOW £157.99, Wayfair

This rustic oak dressing table is part of Wayfair's contemporary Alamo range, with matching wardrobes, bedside tables and beds also available. It features one long drawe and a mirror.

Argos Softline dressing table

Softline dressing table, £160, Argos

Incorporate Scandi-styling into your room with this softline dressing table, featuring a white top with two drawers, and tapered wooden legs.

Dunelm mirrored dressing table

Mirrored dressing table, £449, Dunelm

This 20s inspired dressing table is pure glam; it features an impressive 7 drawers to fit all of your beauty essentials, jewellery and office supples in too.

IKEA Malm white dressing table

Malm white dressing table, £75, IKEA

Prefer a minimalistic look? The Malm white dressing table from IKEA is a sleek option that would work in any room, and is a bargain at just £75.

Amazon dressing table with LED mirror

Dressing table with mirror, £129.99, Amazon

Functional and compact enough to fit in a small bedroom, this simple dressing table features two drawers and an integrated touch-screen mirror with LED lights - the perfect lighting for your Zoom calls.

Very Anderson dressing table

Anderson dressing table, £99, Very

You can't go wrong with the Anderson dressing table from Very, which features a large drawer and built-in shelving for just £129.

Maisons du Monde black metal dressing table

Dressing table, £378, Maisons du Monde

Full of vintage charm, this black imitation walnut desk with metal legs is a slim but roomy desk to squeeze into small bedrooms. We love the mini elevated shelf for coffee while working and plenty of room for a laptop too.

