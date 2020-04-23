Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara is currently self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic at her home in London, where she lives with fellow Strictly dancer and husband Aljaz Skorjanec. Like a lot of us, Janette and Aljaz have been working from home and, last night, Janette shared a look at her makeshift home office.

She works from a large white desk on an iPad which she has set up for a landscape view with a separate keyboard and a white touch screen pen. On her desk, she also keeps a bunch of flowers – red roses which, no doubt, came from her other half Aljaz, in a tall black vase, while her post also revealed a 'Little Miss Busy' mug on a square black coaster. The walls in the room are grey, while she has a brown motivational wall hanging that features several inspirational quotes including, 'Just have fun', 'Dance in the rain', 'Everything is going to be alright', 'Enjoy today' and 'It's written in the stars'.

Since the coronavirus lockdown began, Janette has also given a look at her living room since she has been filming and hosting live dance classes on her Instagram channel. Like Janette's office space, the room features grey walls with wooden floors, white French doors and a set of two large grey sofas. There is also a large shelving unit with wooden shelves and a black frame, where Janette and Aljaz keep ornaments, house plants, wine bottles and photo frames. The couple previously gave a glimpse at their living room when taking part in the Keep Dancing Challenge with Strictly Come Dancing and The One Show – a campaign to lift spirits whereby Strictly professionals teach the public short dance routines.

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 and have been living in their current property in London since December 2018.

