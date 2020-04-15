Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal their beautiful home in The One Show video The couple have been filming the #KeepDancingChallenge

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have lived in their house in London since December 2018 and are currently self-isolating there amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple are also taking part in BBC show Strictly's #KeepDancingChallenge, where they are teaching the public a dance routine each night with a 15-second clip on The One Show, and have revealed their home in the process. Last night, Janette filmed in the couple's living room.

It features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles. The clip also revealed what appears to be a white island, suggesting that the room is open-plan alongside a kitchen area, and there was plenty of natural light coming through from the windows during Janette's performance. Aljaz, meanwhile, filmed in the garden, which has brown concrete flooring and brown fencing.

The couple have previously shared a look at their bathroom, which features a white freestanding bathtub and cream tiles and floors. They have also posted several photos of dance trophies and awards that they have on show around their property.

Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017 and have previously spoken out about their wish to have children in the future. In an interview on Lorraine in February 2019, Janette said, "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

They also told HELLO! that they do "talk about it a lot" and are "very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad", but that a dancing career can be hard to juggle alongside children.

