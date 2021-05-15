The Queen's Balmoral residence looks so pretty ahead of her early arrival Her Majesty is set to relocate to her Scottish holiday home

The Queen is reportedly planning to escape to her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, later this month – and it certainly looks like it's ready for her.

Her Majesty is currently living in Windsor Castle, but according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, she will relocate to Balmoral to continue to grieve for her late husband Prince Philip.

The Queen usually arrives at her Scottish residence in August, so we imagine staff have had to move quickly in order to make sure everything is ready for her.

Judging by a photo of the castle shared on Twitter on Saturday, the monarch's summer home is certainly looking fit for royalty.

Posting to the official Balmoral Castle & Estate page, a photo of the exterior of the property could be seen in all its glory. With the sun shining down and the daffodils in the expansive gardens blooming, Balmoral looked absolutely stunning!

Her Majesty is thought to be relocating to her Scottish holiday home later in May, staying at the private Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family of the royal family while visiting.

A fine day at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/dbg8jvdkiV — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) May 15, 2021

The Queen is reportedly heading to Balmoral at the end of May

Public access to Balmoral Castle and gardens is open as usual until August, which explains why the Queen would stay at another property within the estate.

Balmoral holds many fond memories for the Queen and her late husband - the Duke even left his personal mark on their beloved summer home, in the form of a sprawling vegetable patch and kitchen garden.

Scotland is considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on Earth; she and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

