Christina Hendrick's eclectic living room is like a treasure trove The Mad Men actress has an amazing sense of style

Christina Hendricks’ home is her pride and joy and one look inside and you can see why.

The Good Girls actress gave fans a sneak peek at her LA pad and the living room will leave you speechless.

"Home sweet home. Sometimes more is more. #losangeleslivingroom #gallerywall," Christina captioned an image she posted on Instagram of one of her living spaces.

The snapshot showed the eclectic room and there wasn't a blank canvas or carpet to be seen.

In fact, Christina had an entire wall dedicated to artwork and the mixture of prints, glass, wood and plants somehow worked perfectly together.

The former Mad Men star bowled fans over too as they wrote: "I love this so much. It's like a museum of curiosities. Less is truly a bore," and, "hello Miss Interior Design. I love everything here".

Christina's home is so quirky

It's not the only room she's shared with her social media followers. Christina displayed her unique sense of style when she made over her bathroom too.

She also showed off her oriental-themed dressing room, which had fans falling over themselves.

Given her creative skills, it's not surprising that she bought a house to renovate at the beginning of the year and immediately began the mammoth task of transforming it.

Christina's fans love her interior design skills

Christina shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said. "And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty."

We don't doubt it!

