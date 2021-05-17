The Queen's sentimental tribute to Prince Philip at private home The royal residence is open from 29 May

As the Queen's country home Sandringham House prepares to open its doors to visitors, its sentimental tribute to her late husband Prince Philip has been revealed.

READ: The Queen's unseen secret rooms at Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh spent many Christmas holidays at the royal residence in Norfolk, with only the COVID-19 pandemic altering their plans in 2020.

While parts of the monarch's private home are open to the public, other sections remain only for royal eyes.

Sandringham's official Instagram account shared a photo inside and wrote: "The Ballroom Corridor houses a collection of sculptures and paintings depicting interests of the Royal Family; sport, horses and the sea."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most stunning royal homes of all time

While horses are undoubtedly one of the Queen's passions, the sea is likely referring to Prince Philip's interests.

RELATED: The Queen's Balmoral residence looks so pretty ahead of her early arrival

SEE: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

A professional Naval officer from the age of 18, Philip worked his way up from a dashing young cadet to earn the title of first lieutenant – which at 21 saw him become one of the youngest first lieutenants active at the time.

The Ballroom Corridor at Sandringham House

Prior to his wife's accession to the throne on 6 February 1952, Philip continued to pursue his naval career but assumed the role of full-time consort following Her Majesty's coronation.

The photo showed the corridor has red carpets and mustard yellow walls, with decorative white ceilings. Wooden side tables lined the space topped with horse ornaments, while pictures of sailing boats and horses hang on the walls.

Philip at Royal Naval Officers' School in Hawthorn, Wiltshire in 1947

Set on 600 acres, the Sandringham Estate is home to the 19th-century Sandringham House, which was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for Prince Edward – he found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned.

The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royal family can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

Sandringham House in Norfolk

Elsewhere on the estate is St. Mary Magdalene Church, where the Queen and other senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass, and Anmer Hall which is Prince William and Kate Middleton's country residence.

For those who want to see the royal residence, the house and gardens will be open for visitors from 29 May.

MORE: The Queen's first marital home was nothing like Buckingham Palace