Holly Willoughby shares glimpse inside vegetable patch after 'embarrassing' gardening error This Morning host showed off the results of her green fingers

Holly Willoughby may not know how to grow corn on the cob, but her radishes are certainly something to be proud of!

On Tuesday, the This Morning star took to Instagram to show off the results of her homegrown produce from her impressive vegetable patch in the garden of her £3million London home.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield explain why they can't hug despite restrictions lifting

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

Alongside a selfie, she wrote: "That's the face of someone who utterly embarrassed themselves on national TV over their lack of horticultural knowledge and yet has somehow managed to grow a radish... that is a radish right?"

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with rare photo of her kids ahead of This Morning return

READ: Holly Willoughby gives hilarious insight into marriage with Dan Baldwin

The post came hours after Holly was left embarrassed when spoke about her efforts to grow corn on the cob. She proudly told her co-host, Phillip Schofield, how chuffed she was to see green stalks sprouting.

However, the mum-of-three admitted she was unsure what was going on below ground as she pulled up the plant to see nothing was there.

The This Morning star looks chuffed with her radishes

Perplexed, Phillip said: "But corn on the cob grows off the plant." Falling into fits of laughter, Holly remarked: "Does it? Well I'm looking in the wrong place then. I thought it was like a carrot?"

MORE: Phillip Schofield has the sweetest reaction to Holly Willoughby's exciting news

The latest social media pictures gave Holly's fans a rare glimpse into her family home which she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children - Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and Chester, six.

Both Holly and Phillip were in fits of laughter following her corn on the cob gaffe

Upon seeing the post, Phillip joked: "Did you need stepladders to pick it from the radish tree?" Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver replied: "Amazing!! Haha it was very funny bless you Holly, you're the best."

One follower added: "Omg Holly you make my whole life! Keep being you xxx." Another said: "All jokes aside, well done! You may never live the sweetcorn thing down, but at least you've got something to brag to Schofe about."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.