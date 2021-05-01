The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reveal hack for keeping warm in the garden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking the occasion by sharing the sweetest home video with fans. Taking to Instagram, Kensington Royal posted the 39-second clip which saw the Cambridges going for walks on a beach and playing in the sand dunes. Keeping warm outdoors, the family-of-five later set up camp around a homemade fire pit – and we're feeling inspired.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate take inspiration from Prince Charles with heartwarming family beach video

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Cambridges toasted marshmallows around the fire

Fire pits are all the rage right now, especially with so many of us spending our time outside socialising with friends and family. Frankie Bridge, Kendall Jenner and Stacey Solomon are all fans of the home trend, and so are we.

An outdoor patio heater can completely transform your space, and Amazon's Eco-Stone Fire Pit is going straight in our baskets! Priced at £179.99, this gorgeous cylindrical model can be used with charcoal, logs, coal and wood. Beautifully completed with a real stone effect finish, it's perfect for providing warmth in a garden, yard, patio, terrace, or similar areas.

SHOP: 32 best patio heaters & fire pits for your garden to keep you warm this season

SAMUI Majestic Garden & Patio Heater Fire Pit, £179.99, Amazon

Doubling up as both a fire pit and a barbecue, the safety mesh lid allows you to watch the burning fire, enclosing it for safety as well as preventing sparks and debris flying out.

Arriving alongside a poker tool, barbeque grill, safety mesh lid, charcoal rack, clear and concise instructions for easy self-assembly and a waterproof protective cover, you'll have all the essentials for a cosy evening by the fire.

MORE: Prince Charles shares rare peek inside glorious gardens at Highgrove House

Why not take inspiration from the Cambridges and get a pack of marshmallows? Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked happier than ever as they sat by the fire, toasting marshmallows with the help of their parents – so cute!

Just missed out on Amazon's popular model? We've rounded up the best patio heaters and fire pits for your garden to keep you warm this season. From electric heaters to gas heaters and fire pits, give your garden a royal-inspired makeover this summer.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.