Stacey Solomon turns £1.2million home into underwater haven for son Rex's birthday The Loose Women presenter loves to get creative

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is the queen of crafts, often taking to Instagram to share her DIY renovations on her newly bought Essex home 'Pickle Cottage'.

Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash reached an adorable milestone on Sunday as they celebrated their son Rex's 2nd birthday.

Turning her conservatory into an underwater haven for the little one, Stacey decked her £1.2 million home with a giant balloon arch, Disney's Moana-inspired decorations and inflatable underwater creatures.

Her adorable two-year-old looked stunned as he opened his presents and played with his new toys. Rex looked quite the part in his Moana pyjamas!

What an incredible day for little Rex!

The party wouldn't be complete without a cake - the 31-year-old treated her son to an incredible multi-tiered birthday cake, complete with underwater decorations and a delicious turquoise icing.

Not one to hold back on the glitz and glamour, Stacey had the toddler's name hand painted onto the cake in edible gold ink and topped with a decadent gold and purple crab.

Stacey treated her son to a decadent aquatic birthday cake

The star revealed her animal-loving son was gifted an incredible experience for his birthday. He got to meet and ride some ponies in his very own garden – how cute!

In an adorable video, Stacey showed her son Rex absolutely beaming as he fed a black and white pony some carrots.

Stacey wrote: "It's been a crazy morning… We sang and opened presents. He got his first remote car like Zachy's and was very excited. I was just an emotional loser the whole morning."

Little Rex had a birthday visit from a pony in his very own garden

Stacey has an incredibly close bond with her children and often gets emotional about them growing up. The doting mum-of-three has three sons, Zachary, Leighton and toddler Rex.

