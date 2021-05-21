Coleen Nolan confuses fans with new addition to her home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coleen Nolan just gave us major interior inspiration when she unveiled her brand new sofa on Friday, but fans were left confused by the latest addition to her Cheshire home.

RELATED: Coleen Nolan sets record straight after shock Loose Women 'diva' claim

The Loose Women star shared a snap of her gorgeous leather settee complete with an array of patterned cushions. She wrote: "I just love love love my Ariana sofa from @furniturevillage! Great service lovely people! Good deals! Thank you so much! X"

The L-shaped sofa took pride of place in The Nolans star's living room, and was perfectly in keeping with the light walls, oak beams and soft muted tones of her décor, but fans were left baffled by the positioning of it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shows off epic living room transformation

The sofa was placed right in front of the back door leading out to the garden, leaving Coleen's Instagram followers asking how she could possibly get outside.

READ MORE: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more

One fan asked: "How do you get out of that door?" and Coleen replied: "I don't", with a laughing face emoji. Another perplexed follower asked: "Y do u have the sofa by the back door when you can't get out", prompting Coleen to retort: "I never use that door!

Coleen's sofa placement divided fans

Regardless of the position of the sofa, fans were loving the cosy-looking addition to her living room. One said: "That looks fabulous" while another declared they had "cushion envy".

If you're keen to recreate Coleen's comfy couch look at home, we're loving John Lewis' array of printed scatter cushions in tonal shades.

Sanderson National Trust Felix Cushion, £40, John Lewis

Coleen lives in a gorgeous home in Cheshire with her son Shane Jr. and daughter Ciara. She has often shared glimpses inside her rustic abode on her social media account, and recently explained why her dining room is divided from her living room by chicken coop wire.

Responding to a fan comment about the unusual feature last month, Coleen said: "It was just here when I moved in which was handy as my cat had kittens. So I just left it up!".

DISCOVER: Coleen Nolan and daughter Ciara transform beautiful garden – see before and after

Coleen has shared several clips from the same spot since launching her 'Col's Corner' project, an initiative in which she shares daily updates with her followers during lockdown.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.