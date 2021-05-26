Prince Charles films inside grand home – but there's one thing missing The Morning Room is often where the couple host official visitors

Prince Charles filmed a new video from inside his home with the Duchess of Cornwall, which revealed he has made a minor tweak to the interior decorations at Clarence House.

PHOTOS: 8 epic royal fireplaces: Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William, more

For a video call with staff from the International Rescue Committee, the Prince of Wales sat inside The Morning Room, which has been a popular spot for both Charles and Camilla's virtual appearances.

A clip shared on his official Twitter account shows off the impressive fireplace and decorative ornaments – minus the gold clock. On top of the mantlepiece are two crystal candelabras and two chicken ornaments, with a large space in the middle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a tour inside stunning royal homes

Former photos of Prince Charles hosting official visitors inside The Morning Room show an intricate gold clock used to take pride of place in the centre, next to a small framed photo.

The latter was also visible when Duchess Camilla recently joined a conference from the space with SafeLives, although the clock was nowhere to be seen.

MORE: Prince Charles' new home playground will delight Prince George

READ: Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

Prince Charles filmed inside The Morning Room of Clarence House

The fireplace sits between two shelving units that hold the Queen Mother's personal arrangement of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, after she lived at the property for over 50 years. There is also a group of head sculptures positioned on wooden dressers on either side.

Although Charles' desk is not clear in the latest video, we know it is designed by Holland & Sons using exotic woods. It has a foliate border and gilt-bronze rim, three square legs with brass casters, and gilt-bronze mounts of acanthus swags, female masks, patera and vines.

A previous photo of The Morning Room revealed the ornaments

Elsewhere, the room has white walls and a pale blue and gold rug that match the chairs and curtains.

Clarence House was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before moving in, and the property now acts as his and Duchess Camilla's London residence.

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's home, Clarence House

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.