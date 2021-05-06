The Queen gave these amazing royal homes as wedding presents

Her Majesty the Queen is known for her generosity, lending her finest jewellery to members of the royal family and opening the privy purse when necessary, but the most incredible gifts on record have to be the jaw-dropping houses she has given to royal couples as wedding presents. From Prince William and Kate Middleton bagging Anmer Hall to Prince Edward and his wife Sophie being presented Bagshot park, discover these amazing wedding gifts…

PHOTOS: 21 mind-blowing royal homes revealed: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, more

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton's second home was a gift from the Queen

The Queen bestowed newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton with their very own home on the Sandringham estate after their royal wedding in 2011. Anmer Hall has since been entirely renovated and the Duchess was responsible for designing much of the interiors after studying art history, along with the help of expert Ben Pentreath. Together, they worked to maintain the home's Georgian heritage and its gorgeous rooms have been shown off in virtual appearances. Usually, the family would use this house for summer holidays, but they have been able to spend an extended period here during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William gives royal fans a look inside his private study

MORE: Take a tour of Prince William and Kate's Kensington Palace home

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Sunninghill Park was Prince Andrew's martial home with Sarah Ferugson

When Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, the Queen gifted her son a new 12-bedroom home in Berkshire. Sunninghill Park was built after the couple married and was dubbed 'SouthYork', with the Duchess of York staying in the property with her daughters following the couple's divorce in 1996. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew now live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and Sunninghill Park was sold and then demolished in 2015.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Bagshot Park is thought to have 120 rooms!

When Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex tied the knot in 1999 the Queen was extremely generous with their wedding gift. She bestowed them the keys to Bagshot Park in Surrey. Prince Edward and Countess Sophie live in the mansion house with their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn – and it's rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879.

SEE: Inside the royal family's bedrooms as you've never seen them before

REVEALED: Prince Philip's Sandringham home was separate from the Queen's

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Princess Anne has showed royal fans inside her home

On 14 November 1973, Princess Anne married Mark Phillips, and Her Majesty offered up Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire as a wedding present. The couple divorced in April 1992 and Anne went on to marry naval officer Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in the same year. The Princess Royal still lives there today, as do her children. Anne's son Peter Phillips and ex-partner Autumn reside in separate properties on the estate as they co-parent their children Savannah and Isla, and Peter's sister Zara also lives there with her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.