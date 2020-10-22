The view from Sarah Ferguson's bedroom will blow your mind The Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge Windsor alongside Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson often films inside of her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as part of her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, but there is one room she tends to keep tightly under wraps: her bedroom.

The Duchess of York rarely shares photos taken inside the space, but a former snap has revealed a look at the incredible view.

Sarah Ferguson's stunning home where Eugenie and Beatrice were raised revealed

Sarah Ferguson films rare video inside private bedroom

She took to Twitter with the picture, showing that she has a wooden desk in the space, where she often sits to work and read, overlooking the extensive gardens and lawn area of the property. The room has sash windows with white frames.

Sarah Ferguson reveals incredible unseen feature inside home with Prince Andrew

The view from the Duchess of York's bedroom

More recently, she filmed a video at her dressing table in the room. The clip came in honour of her birthday as she thanks fans for their well wishes.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's childhood garden is basically a fairytale

"Hi everybody," she said. "I just wanted to say a very quick thank you so much for all of my wonderful birthday messages – 61, still red-headed and not out!"

In the background, her wooden dresser is clearly visible, with a large vanity mirror with double wings, a white and gold flower vase, and a selection of metal trinket dishes including a floral style shaped as a heart.

The table is positioned in front of another window in the room, adjacent to wardrobes with cream doors and metallic gold handles.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Prince Andrew also continues to live on the grounds, in a separate property.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also raised there before moving out, while they now live with their respective partners elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the pair often visit their childhood home, with Eugenie opting to isolate at the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank during coronavirus lockdown, and Princess Beatrice hosting her wedding reception there with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

