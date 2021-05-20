Kate Middleton and Prince William to pay special visit to the Queen's home The Duke and Duchess are visiting Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Queen's home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as part of their Scottish trip next week.

During their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton will make stops in Edinburgh and Fife – but the Duke will be setting off on 21 May, a few days before his wife joins him on 24 May.

Once they have been reunited, the royal couple will host a very special cinema screening at Her Majesty's Edinburgh residence. William and Kate will invite Scottish NHS staff to a drive-in cinema to watch the latest Disney film, Cruella.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is one of the monarch's two properties in Scotland – the other being Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The former is where the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip have previously hosted formal receptions including state visits, ceremonies and garden parties during the summer.

When Her Majesty is not in residence, it is open to the public – although it was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen's home, The Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Royal Collection Trust recently announced the exciting news that it has once again opened its doors to visitors by sharing a stunning image of the property on Instagram. Taken at sunset, the grand exterior of the gothic 12th-century Abbey looked simply breathtaking against the backdrop of the pale blue sky.

"Holyrood Abbey is pictured here silhouetted against the sun. It was once one of the grandest medieval abbeys in Scotland.

"The Palace of Holyroodhouse, as well as the Abbey and The Queen’s Gallery reopened to visitors today, 26 April 2021," the caption read.

The royal couple will also visit St Andrews University

Kate and William's visit to Scotland will also see the couple meet with frontline workers, emergency responders, volunteers and the military – and they will even return to St Andrews University, where the couple first met.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

"Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year."

