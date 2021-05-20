Fearne Cotton knows how to keep fit, and she shared with fans one of her incredible yoga routines, as well as offering a look inside her living room.

And the room was incredibly spacious, looking like it might go on forever.

The wooden floor had plenty of room for Fearne to put down an exercise mat, as well as a separate rug and three sofas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fearne Cotton shows off living room during intense workout

Two of her sofas were white, with one featuring some incredibly comfy-looking cushions and another an equally luxurious throw blanket.

But one of the star's sofas was mainly coloured green, matching the cushions on a separate sofa.

Her spacious living space also featured room for a fireplace, with a basket with some firewood situated nearby.

And the former Celebrity Juice star needn't worry about light, as the three windows allow in plenty of natural lighting, as well as four overhead lights in the ceiling.

Her living room was incredibly spacious

Fearne looked incredible as she struck some incredibly difficult yoga poses, while wearing some camo shorts and a cute blue top which looked to have a cartoon swan on it.

In her caption, the presenter talked about the importance of fitness, writing: "The only positive of sleeping in a bunk and then being woken really early is squeezing in time to move before a mad day of work.

"I feel grateful to have carved out the time to move and stretch and grateful my body can do it.

"I'm going to be sat on my [expletive] doing voice overs and writing for most of today whilst the kids are at school and as much as I love my job I do need to move at some point to help with mobility and to get the blood flowing as I get so cold when sedentary."

The star also admitted that she had to change up her routine after missing a step on her loft ladder resulting in her having "a big fat toe" that she wanted to avoid putting pressure on.

Fearne was nursing a small injury

Fearne received a lot of adulation from her fans, including Holly Willoughby who posted: "I can't stop watching this!!! You are incredible."

Another added: "Yes you legend, love seeing you in your flow."

The presenter recently wowed her fans with an amazing hair transformation following the lifting of some coronavirus measures.

The star recently showed off a hair transformation

In a lengthy caption, Fearne explained how glad she felt getting the cut. "I'm not shy when it comes to doing the inner work in the quest to feel happy but sometimes just simply getting your hair done really lifts the spirits," she said.

"Thank you so much to @nicolaclarkecolour for sorting out my three inch my three inch roots and to Percy scissor hands AKA @paulpercivalhair for the best cut out there."

She added: "I feel 100 years younger and way less grubby."

