Stacey Dooley has the most magnificent houseplant in her living room Fans loved the proud plant mum's post

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley currently lives in her London home with boyfriend Kevin Clifton and on Thursday she gave fans a glimpse inside her living room.

Stacey was being a proud plant parent as she beamed about her fiddle lead fig tree sprouting some new leaves.

"THE JOY WHEN I SEE ANOTHER LEAF APPEARING," the presenter enthused. She then joked: "I'm T R A A A A G I C."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films a bedroom tour

The post also allowed fans a small glimpse inside the star's living room, which featured white walls on a dark wooden floor.

To the right of the shot was a wooden table with a wooden chair tucked under, and another flowering plant on top, presumably in a vase.

Stacey's fiddle leaf plant sat in a corner in an enormous pot. The post also gave a small glimpse into the former Glow Up presenter's garden, which had a wooden fence and an overhanging tree.

Many of Stacey's fans also shared in her joy. "I'm with ya," one explained. "My baby Monstera has 2 new leaves and I am beside myself! My daughter said it's like my 4th child!"

Another with the same kind of plant as Stacey agreed, sharing how her own had sprouted a new leaf after eight months. "Found myself talking to the plant out loud, congratulating it and telling it how pleased I was," she wrote.

Stacey was a proud plant mum

A third joked: "There's something so satisfying about growing and not killing something!"

Other fans jested that Stacey actually had a "rubber plant" while another noted her being a "proud plant mummy".

Stacey has been dating boyfriend Kevin Clifton since in 2019, after the couple were paired together and won Strictly.

But the star joked that Kevin would divorce her "in a heartbeat" if they got married and she took on a Tradwife role.

Speaking on her show Stacey Sleeps Over, the presenter stayed with some members of a Tradwife community, where the wife gives up her career to look after their husbands and children.

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

Kevin appeared to agree with his girlfriend on Twitter, as he joked: "I really wouldn't want Stace to be a trad wife at all... although I like the sound of banana bread #staceysleepsover."

