Inside Fearne Cotton's beautiful new floral wallpaper collection

Fearne Cotton undeniably has an eye for beautiful interiors - so it comes as no surprise that the TV personality has teamed up with British design house Woodchip & Magnolia.

Launching this week, the 39-year-old gave fans a sneak glimpse at her wallpaper collection which embodies the star's light and eclectic style with a blend of fresh colours and calming patterns.

MORE: Fearne Cotton unveils drastic hair transformation - and fans are obsessed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fearne Cotton unveils stunning new wallpaper collection

Comprising five new wallpaper and fabric designs in an array of timeless colourways, Vintage Fearne, Hope & Bloom, Twiggy, Move & Flow, and Pondering Peonies explore the blossoming and romantic beauty of wild spring florals.

Of her inspiration for the stunning designs, Fearne said: "I love florals as they're so elegant. Colour is also important to me as I want to feel uplifted in the home.

READ: Fearne Cotton opens up about her marriage with Jesse Wood

SEE: 26 best living room accessories to brighten up your mood

"Spring always feels like a hopeful time, so looking at my favourite types of flowers helped me work out which designs to go with. There is also a design I hand-sketched which is the 'Find Your Flow' wallpaper which is inspired by my love of movement."

She added: "I loved looking at what colour variants worked with each print. A design can look completely different by changing the base colour or the pigment of say a flower.

"This then allows the homeowner to set the right mood for them in their home. Whether it’s dark and moody colours to create comfort or light and colourful to create space."

Take a look at the collection below:

Vintage Fearne

A refreshing take on fierce botanicals, this intricate fern design injects a burst of summer foliage into the home and evokes a fresh forest feel. Available in six colourways: Night Sky Black, Dusky Grey, Dusky Pink, Duck Egg Blue, Spring Green and Winter Blue.

MORE: 12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

SEE: Fearne Cotton's dressing room looks like a film set

Hope & Bloom

Chaotic and colourful, Hope & Bloom is inspired by the beauty of wild scattered flowers. Showcasing a variety of fresh florals bursting with romantic colour, this design illustrates spring in all its glory. Available in seven colourways: Navy, Cream, Evergreen, Sunny Yellow, Dusky Grey, Dusky Pink and Vintage Brown.

Twiggy

Delicate and minimalist, this intricate hand-painted design is inspired by the colours found in nature and the calming warmth of Fearne's favourite time of year: spring. Twiggy is a subtle and sophisticated take on bringing the outdoors in. Available in six colourways: Burnt Orange & Blush, Vintage Brown & Blush, Evergreen, Pale Blue, Pink on Cream, and Dusky Grey & Cream.

Move & Flow

Relaxing and fluid, Move & Flow is a calming pattern consisting of sketched yoga poses scattered randomly throughout the design. Available in two colourways, Blush and Cream.

Pondering Peonies

This kitsch design is inspired by Fearne's favourite flower: the peony. Bold and elegant, with a twist of retro ‘70s, this unique design has an element of 'Granny Punk' that will bring a touch of floral fun to any home. Available in six colourways: Dusky Pink, Duck Egg, Cream, Evergreen, Tangerine & Navy, and Sunny Yellow.

The Fearne Cotton collection is now live and available to browse on the Woodchip & Magnolia website.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.