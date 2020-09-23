Charles Spencer often shares videos of the beautiful surroundings near Althorp House – but his latest one took quite a haunting turn.

Princess Diana's brother posted an eerie clip of his home's expansive gardens at sunrise on Tuesday, panning across the grounds to reveal the thick layer of fog and the faint outline of sheep in the distance.

Captioning the video, he wrote: "The Park at @althorphouse waking up today - on what promises to be the last beautiful, sunny, day for a while.... #sheepinthemist."

Despite the spooky nature, fans of the author were thrilled with the peek at the breathtaking views, with one writing: "I could never ever tire listening and looking at such beauty on a daily basis."

Another wrote: "Beautiful misty morning with sheep at Althorp, thank you, Charles." A third added: "Oh Charles, I love getting the virtual mental vacation from the videos and pictures of Althorp you share. Enjoy your sunny day."

Charles Spencer shared this haunting video on Twitter

It's not the first time Charles has posted such a video. Back in July, he shared a clip of an ancient settlement that lays within the grounds of the park.

He wrote: "At the back of the park at @AlthorpHouse – this is where the ancient settlement of 'Ulla's Drop' was, that gave "Althorp" its name. It was apparently wiped out in the 1340s, by the Black Death. You can see shapes on the ground where the medieval houses once stood."

Charles Spencer often shares glimpses at the impressive grounds of his property

Charles has also shown off the gardens of the home, which span a jaw-dropping 550 acres. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.

Inside, the house has 90 rooms, including an incredible library, which Charles has previously billed as his favourite room in the house, a billiards room and even its very own picture gallery.

