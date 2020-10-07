Princess Diana's brother reveals grand feature inside childhood home The Princess of Wales and Earl Charles Spencer grew up at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has unveiled an unseen feature inside the home where the siblings grew up.

He took to Twitter with a photo of a piece of artwork on display at the property and captioned it, "Detail of a painting by William Gow Ferguson (1632-1695), which hangs in the Queen Mary Room at @AlthorpHouse."

Though created using paint, the art seems to have been designed to imitate concrete, with brick walls and intimate images of naked statues.

The home, Althorp House, is located in Northamptonshire, and Princess Diana's brother Charles, the 9th Earl, has continued to live there since childhood, while Diana moved out when she married the Prince of Wales in 1981.

A painting inside Diana's former home

It boasts a total of 90 rooms, including an incredible library, which Charles has previously billed as his favourite room in the house, a billiards room and even its very own picture gallery.

Charles often shares glimpses inside of the property on social media, and even more so since the coronavirus pandemic began, and he has been spending more time indoors.

In July, he shared an eerie video of the gardens that surround the building, explaining its history.

"At the back of the park at @AlthorpHouse – this is where the ancient settlement of 'Ulla's Drop' was," he wrote. "That gave 'Althorp' its name. It was apparently wiped out in the 1340s, by the Black Death. You can see shapes on the ground where the medieval houses once stood."

Princess Diana's former garden

With an incredible 550 acres to show off, Charles has also shared various images of the outdoor area. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths

