Love Lorraine Kelly's rattan garden furniture? This Amazon Prime Day lookalike is £280 off

Are you dreaming of lounging on Lorraine Kelly's chic garden furniture this summer? Make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale and snap up a stunning alternative of her rattan dining set ahead of the warmer months.

The Scottish TV star's sofa is from Wayfair and it features grey cushioned seats, a matching glass-topped table and a footstool. Positioned on the terrace outside her home and overlooking the garden, it looks like a luxurious spot to relax.

If you've been eyeing up Lorraine's garden setup, then you'll want to snap up this set from YAKOE. Originally priced at £949.99, the ten-seater rattan set comes complete with a corner sofa topped with similar grey cushions to Lorraine's, a padded bench with storage as well as a table with a glass top.

Lorraine Kelly's garden at her home in Buckinghamshire

And with weather resistance, the rattan furniture is a long-lasting piece worth investing in – especially since there is currently 30 percent off!

For Amazon Prime Day, which ends 22 June, the price has been dropped to £668.99, meaning shoppers can save £281.

10 Seater Rattan Garden Dining Set, was £949.99 Prime Day Price: £668.99, Amazon

Lorraine lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband and their daughter Rosie, after the couple relocated from Dundee to be closer to work in London.

Another photo of her garden appeared to show the same patio area with a different set of furniture. Lorraine sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table with five matching seats surrounding it.

Rattan garden furniture, was £499.99 Prime Day price: £399.99, Amazon

If you're after a more formal dining setup like the 61-year-old, then we've got our eye on this square wicker set, down to £399.99 for Amazon Prime Day. Happy shopping!

