Mrs Hinch unveils new must-have garden accessory from Amazon

Mrs Hinch is gearing up for summer, and she's transforming her garden into a flower-filled haven. Earlier this week, the cleanfluencer took to Instagram to share photos of her brand new potting table from Amazon – and we're feeling inspired.

Potting Table, £104.99, Amazon

Priced at £104.99, this modern grey workstation is made from natural, solid fir wood for durability. Designed to make gardening easier and more efficient, this potting table features a large and spacious workspace complete with a sink to pot the plants and keep the worktops tidy.

Mrs Hinch shared photos of her new potting table on Instagram

Mrs Hinch particularly loves the added blackboard which helps you to keep track of things instantly, not to mention the small drawer for storage. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "I bought this on Amazon guys and I bloomin love it."

The Instagrammer's potting table has already received a number of glowing five-star reviews from happy shoppers, and after Mrs Hinch's post, we can see it flying off of the virtual shelves in no time.

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch transforms her garden - see her new pergola

"Could not find any fault with this item," wrote one. "Quite easy to put together. The painted wood makes it more attractive than some of the others on offer which are also more expensive. I am going to keep it outside but will probably cover during the winter to maintain the look of it. Very pleased."

"Great value and looks good," added another.

Mrs Hinch has been working on her garden throughout the UK lockdown

During the UK lockdown, Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie transformed her garden and now have the most incredible outdoor relaxation area with wooden decking, plants, furniture and a hanging swing seat.

"Project pergola complete guys. I hope you love it! I feel like we have a 2nd Hinch home out here," Mrs Hinch told fans.

Elsewhere in the garden, their son Ronnie has an amazing playhouse. The wooden construction features windows, a door, and even a letter box! Mrs Hinch said: "I cannot begin to explain how happy it makes me watching Ron toddle in and out of his playhouse everyday! Come rain or shine we have been in here." So cute!

